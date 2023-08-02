FRANKLIN PARISH, La. (KPEL News) - An 83-year-old man is recovering in the hospital after his 8-year-old granddaughter saved his life after they were thrown from a 4-wheeler in Franklin Parish on Tuesday night.

Get our free mobile app

According to a Facebook post from the sheriff's office, authorities received the 911 call around midnight that the grandfather was pinned underneath a 4-wheeler that had crashed into a small canal while he and his granddaughter, Alli Glass, were out riding. What happened between the time of the crash and the 911 call was nothing short of "bravery" being displayed by the young girl.

First, she helped make sure her grandfather's head was safely above water before she made the over half mile run home so her her mother could make the call for help.

"(She had) the bravery to run through fields and crops and everything barefooted," said Sheriff Kevin Cobb to our news partners at Louisiana Radio Network. "And (she) had the wherewithal to get where she needed to go to get him help.”

As you can imagine, the first responders were impressed with Alli and her teary-eyed grandfather was so proud of her and happy that she did not get hurt.

The Franklin Parish Sheriff's Office had this message for Alli:

Alli, we are proud of you! Your efforts definitely made a huge difference in this situation.

15 Lunchbox Ideas That Will Make You Your Kid's Hero! Looking for lunchtime inspiration for your kid's lunchbox outside of PBJ sandwiches and Lunchables? This. Is. It.

The Best Superhero Movies Ever Made We ranked the 25 best superhero movies ever. Did your favorite make the cut?