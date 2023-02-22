ST. MARY PARISH, La. (KPEL News) - Three St. Mary Parish residents are in trouble with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries after harassing a hunter.

LDWF was called in after the harassment escalated, according to KLFY:

On Dec. 14, 2022, LDWF got a complaint about a hunter that got into a verbal altercation on his hunting lease where he was threatened that his personal belongings would be damaged if they were not removed. The hunter later returned to his hunting lease and found his deer stand valued at over $3,000 was shot multiple times. After investigating, agents discovered multiple photographs from the hunter’s game camera showing Broussard making obscene gestures. Agents also recovered 9 mm casings and a 9 mm projectile from the deer stand.

When LDWF agents spoke to the three suspects - Laci Broussard, 43, Michael Vincent, 44, and Merrill Jacob, 65, all of Franklin - they admitted to also urinating in the hunter's feed pile. Broussard admitted to shooting the deer stand with her pistol.

All three were cited for harassment of people lawfully hunting, and Broussard was arrested for criminal damage to property greater than $1,000, as well as hunting without a basic hunting license.

According to Louisiana law, criminal damage to property greater than $1,000 is punishable with up to a $1,000 fine and up to two years in jail. Harassment of people lawfully hunting and hunting without a basic hunting license can receive up to a $350 fine for each offense.

