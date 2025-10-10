YOUNGSVILLE, LA (KPEL) — The Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing teen, Emily Gauthier, who they say is an endangered runaway.

According to Lafayette Crime Stoppers, Emily Gauthier was last seen on October 7th in the Youngsville area.

Emily Gauthier Description:

Age: 15

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Brown

Height: 5 feet 8 inches

Weight: 140 pounds

Last seen wearing: Black pants and a brown or white shirt

Authorities urge anyone with information on Emily's whereabouts to contact them immediately. They also advise anyone who sees her not to approach her, but to call one of the numbers listed below.

Anyone with information can call the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office at 337-232-9211 or Lafayette Crime Stoppers of Lafayette at 337-232-8477.

Residents in the Youngville and surrounding areas are asked to keep a close eye out and check surveillance cameras.

