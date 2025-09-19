The US Government’s Zombie Apocalypse Plan is Very Real

Lafayette, Louisiana (KPEL-FM) - The idea of an actual Zombie Apocalypse is a really far fetched one, right?

Well, don't tell the United States Government, because there is very real, declassified 30 page plan on exactly how our government, military, and local law enforcement are to deal with an actual Zombie Apocalypse.

The 30 page document is called CONPLAN 8888: Counter-Zombie Dominance.

Let's get into this...

CONPLAN 8888: Counter-Zombie Dominance

CONPLAN 8888 is one of the most unusual military documents to ever come out of the U.S. Strategic Command.

Despite sounding like something from a Horror movie, it’s a real, declassified Pentagon planning document.

The document outlines different zombie threats, like pathogenic zombies caused by a virus, space zombies from outer space, vegetative zombies (plants that can attack), and even chicken zombies.

CONPLAN 8888 includes detailed plans for defending human populations, protecting vital infrastructure, and restoring civil authority after a zombie outbreak, and even touches on how to ethically deal with “undead combatants.”

8 Types Of Zombies In CONPLAN 8888

In the Governments CONPLAN 8888, 8 different types of zombies are discussed -

1. Pathogenic Zombies

2. Radiation Zombies

3. Evil Magic Zombies

4. Space Zombies

5. Weaponized Zombies

6. Symbiant-Induced Zombies

7. Vegetarian Zombies

8. Chicken Zombies

Is CONPLAN 8888 Real?

Yep, the United States Government's CONPLAN 8888 is indeed real, kind of.

The document and its Zombie Apocalypse protocols for the US Government, military, and local law enforcement are clearly outlined, but there's a double meaning to it all.

From history.com -

"CONPLAN 8888 uses ridiculous-sounding categories on purpose — to create an uncontroversial, wide-ranging fictional threat so planners can practice contingency planning without naming real countries or groups.

The plan treats each zombie class as a distinct risk vector (different detection, monitoring and countermeasures), which is the useful training point: planners must design tailored responses for different threat origins."

You can read the full CONPLAN 8888 Zombie Apocalypse plan in PDF form.