BATON ROUGE, La. (KPEL News) — A bill to eliminate diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives from Louisiana’s state agencies and public colleges has cleared a major hurdle in the Legislature. House Bill 685, authored by Rep. Emily Chenevert (R–Baton Rouge), passed the Louisiana House of Representatives this week in a 57–32 vote and now heads to the Senate for further consideration.

What HB 685 Would Do

House Bill 685 would prohibit the use of public funds for DEI offices, staff, and programs within state government and higher education. It also restricts mandatory DEI training and would prevent universities from requiring students to complete coursework that focuses on topics such as:

Critical race theory

Systemic racism

White privilege

Gender identity

Intersectionality

Exceptions are allowed for degree programs like race or gender studies, where such topics are a central part of the curriculum.

Supporters Say Bill Promotes Fairness

Rep. Chenevert and other supporters say the bill is about fostering equality by eliminating what they call “divisive ideology.” During debate, Chenevert argued the legislation aligns with federal guidance and protects taxpayer dollars.

“We’re protecting every Louisianian and ensuring fairness—especially in settings like education and sports,” Chenevert told the Louisiana Illuminator, referencing concerns about gender identity and participation in women’s athletics.

Strong Opposition from Black Caucus and Educators

Democratic lawmakers and members of the Louisiana Legislative Black Caucus strongly opposed the bill. Rep. Edmond Jordan (D–Baton Rouge) called it “anti-Black,” while Rep. Candace Newell (D–New Orleans) labeled it “the most racially oppressive piece of legislation” she’s seen.

Three Republicans—Beth Billings (R–Destrehan), Vincent Cox (R–Gretna), and Jeff Wiley (R–Maurepas)—broke ranks to vote against the bill, citing concerns about academic freedom and unintended consequences.

Outside the Capitol, education groups like the Louisiana chapter of the American Association of University Professors and civil rights advocates warned the bill could stifle meaningful conversations on race and gender.

What’s Next

The bill is scheduled for a second reading in the Senate on May 21, 2025. With the debate intensifying, its progress will be closely watched by educators, student groups, and state agencies across Louisiana.