Key Louisiana Bills to Watch in the 2025 Legislative Session

BATON ROUGE, La. (KPEL News) — With the 2025 Louisiana legislative session set to begin on April 14, lawmakers are preparing to tackle some of the state’s most contentious and consequential issues. From abortion law exceptions to insurance reform, several proposed bills could reshape life across the Bayou State.

Here are a few key pieces of legislation to keep an eye on:

Abortion Exceptions for Minors — House Bill 215

State Rep. Delisha Boyd (D–New Orleans) is making a second attempt to allow abortion exceptions for minors under 17 who become pregnant due to certain sex crimes. HB 215 narrows her previous proposal by tying exceptions to specific criminal charges like rape, molestation of a juvenile, and aggravated crime against nature.

Notably, the bill would not require a police report or prosecution for a minor to qualify for the exemption — a key sticking point in past debates.

Insurance Reform — Still Taking Shape

Though no single bill has defined this debate yet, Insurance Commissioner Tim Temple has made it clear he wants changes to the current system — including reducing the influence of trial lawyers and bringing more insurers into the Louisiana market. Expect legislation aimed at curbing litigation and loosening regulations to surface early in the session.

Gov. Jeff Landry may push back, as their public rift over insurance priorities continues to play out.

Education Transparency and Choice

Look for new efforts to expand school choice and increase parental rights in public education. Several Republican lawmakers are expected to file bills related to curriculum transparency, school vouchers, and transgender policies — issues that have energized conservative bases across the South.

Gun Rights and Permitless Carry Adjustments

Following the recent passage of Louisiana's permitless carry law, lawmakers may introduce companion bills to clarify enforcement, address concerns from law enforcement, or introduce age restrictions. Second Amendment advocacy groups are expected to keep the pressure on.

Criminal Justice: Reform or Rollback?

Some lawmakers are eyeing a rollback of sentencing reforms from previous years, arguing that Louisiana’s “tough-on-crime” reputation has weakened. On the other side, civil rights advocates are warning against a return to mass incarceration.

Expect heated debates — and likely bipartisan splits — on these measures.

What’s Next?

The regular legislative session kicks off Monday, April 14, and runs through June 2. Expect a flurry of committee action in the first two weeks, as lawmakers prioritize what they hope to pass before the session ends.

Stay with KPEL News for updates on the bills that matter most to Acadiana and across the state.