LOUISIANA (KPEL News) - Louisiana lawmakers are currently deliberating two significant bills concerning the regulation of kratom: House Bill 253 (HB 253) and Senate Bill 154 (SB 154). These legislative efforts aim to establish a framework for the sale and distribution of kratom products within the state.

Louisiana State Capital Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images loading...

House Bill 253 (HB 253)

Introduced by Rep. Larry Bagley, HB 253 seeks to create the "Kratom Consumer Protection Act." The primary objectives of this bill include:

Age Restriction: Prohibiting the sale of kratom to individuals under the age of 21.

Prohibiting the sale of kratom to individuals under the age of 21. Labeling Requirements : Mandating clear labeling on kratom products, including ingredient lists and disclaimers.

: Mandating clear labeling on kratom products, including ingredient lists and disclaimers. Product Safety: Banning the sale of kratom products adulterated with other substances or containing synthetic alkaloids.

Banning the sale of kratom products adulterated with other substances or containing synthetic alkaloids. Regulatory Oversight: Empowering the Louisiana Department of Health to enforce regulations and conduct inspections.

As of May 2025, HB 253 has passed the House Committee on Health and Welfare and is awaiting further discussion on the House floor.

Senate Bill 154 (SB 154)

Sponsored by Sen. Jay Morris, SB 154 complements HB 253 by reinforcing regulatory measures for kratom. Key provisions include:

Defines Kratom : Defines "kratom" and adds the active chemical components of kratom to Schedule I

: Defines "kratom" and adds the active chemical components of kratom to Schedule I Restricts Sales : Makes it a crime to distribute kratom to a person of any age. Proposed law also provides that it is unlawful to possess, cultivate or otherwise produce or sell kratom.

: Makes it a crime to distribute kratom to a person of any age. Proposed law also provides that it is unlawful to possess, cultivate or otherwise produce or sell kratom. Penalties for Non-Compliance: Establishing fines and penalties for vendors who violate regulations and citizens who unlawfully possess kratom products.

SB 154 has successfully passed through the Senate and passed the House Criminal Justice Committee. The full House will vote on the bill later this month.

Kratom Products in Louisiana

Looking Ahead

The progression of HB 253 and SB 154 indicates Louisiana's intent to regulate kratom to ensure consumer safety and product integrity. Stakeholders, including vendors and consumers, should stay informed about these developments, as the enactment of these bills could significantly impact the kratom market in the state.

For the most current information, it's advisable to monitor updates from the Louisiana Legislature and consult with local health authorities.