1 Dead Following Crash in Broussard

Police in Broussard are releasing more information following a severe crash on Tuesday, August 16th.

The crash happened on US Highway 90 at Cason Road, according to Broussard Police who say they received the call around 5:30 p.m. that day. A truck pulling a trailer and a passenger car were involved.

Unfortunately, the driver of the car - 23-year-old Kentrell Joseph of Lafayette - was pronounced dead after the Lafayette Coroner's Office arrived on scene.

Authorities are continuing to investigate.

Passenger Dies From Injuries in Other Fatal Crash on August 16th

Another person has died following Tuesday's fatal crash on the Crowley Eunice Highway near Ellis Road in Acadia Parish that shut down traffic for awhile.

40-year-old Latashi Eddy of Crowley - the driver of the car that State Police say crossed the center line and crashed into a pickup truck - was pronounced dead on Tuesday. Now we know that her passenger - 40-year-old Gregory Lafleur of Eunice - has passed away from his injuries as well. Louisiana State Police say both of the two victims were unrestrained.

Meanhwile, the driver of the pickup involved was properly restrained and suffered moderate injuries.

