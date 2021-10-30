Coaches at the top of the college football world make a good living.

However, not all college football salaries are created equal.

The highest-paid head coach in college football in 2021 is Alabama's Nick Saban at $9,753,221, over $9 million more than the lowest-paid FCS head coach in ULM's Terry Bowden ($430,000).

Between college football's 10 highest-paid coaches in 2021, they will collectively take home just north of $78.65 million.

The coaches' salaries come from a report in USA Today.

10 Highest Paid College Football Coaches in 2021

