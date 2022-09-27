Louisiana is home to some of the best football players of yesteryear, of today, and of the future.

With a large number of professional athletes to come out of "The Boot", Louisiana has been a perpetual recruiting ground for college football coaches.

It's a talent-rich state when it comes to America's favorite sport.

United States as American flag Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images loading...

Based on 2022 opening day NFL rosters, Louisiana ranks 6th among all states with 65 players.

However, considering Louisiana's population is 4,657,757, it ranks 2nd in NFL players per capita.

While that's not surprising, a few states on the "per capita" list are.

Which states produce the most NFL talent per capita?

10 States With Most NFL Players Per Capita Which states produce the most NFL talent per capita? The top 10 list has a few big surprises.