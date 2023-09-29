Lafayette and Acadiana natives (AKA Cajuns) take our culture very seriously. If you visit, please understand that the following ten actions will offend our sensibilities!

Every culture is represented by things that make them unique and special. We Cajuns take that to a whole other level. We have the best food. We have the best festivals. We have the most fun people. We love Jesus and our mommas. We recognize fellow Cajuns and what they mean when they write "eaux" at the end of a word. (If you don't understand that, ask. We also love our stories!)

If you want to upset us and make us big mad, do these things. And then run.

Things That Offend Lafayette, Louisiana, Natives Lafayette and Acadiana may be offended simply looking at this list!