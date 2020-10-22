12 Years Ago: Blake Shelton Joins the Grand Ole Opry

Twelve years ago today, on Oct. 23, 2010, Blake Shelton officially became a member of the Grand Ole Opry. The singer was introduced by Jeannie Seely and inducted by Trace Adkins.

Shelton, an avid Twitter user, was invited to join the Opry via a tweet on Sept. 28, 2010, during the Country Comes Home concert that celebrated the re-opening of the Grand Ole Opry House following Nashville's devastating flood earlier that year. It was Adkins who tweeted Shelton, immediately following their performance of "Hillbilly Bone."

“Wait a minute, Blake,” Adkins said, pulling out his cell phone. “You are always on the Internet tweeting your fans; now, someone has sent you a message via Twitter.”

Adkins showed Shelton the message, which said, “Blake Shelton, you are invited to join the Grand Ole Opry! See you 10/23/10.”

“I know a lot of guys who want this as bad as I do … but forget about them,” a surprised Shelton said. “This moment, hands down, is the highlight of my career."

Shelton made sure that his family members were all in attendance for the big night.

“After Trace Adkins invited me to join the Opry via Twitter on Sept. 28, I went out in the parking lot and called my parents and said, ‘I’m sending a bus for you, because it’s that important to me that you be here,'" the Oklahoma native recalled on the night of his induction. “Tonight is the pinnacle; tonight is the Nashville dream."

Shelton, who made his debut on the Opry's revered stage in 2001, says that he remains a fan of the historic venue.

"I get the same feeling when I come to the Opry as when I see one of my heroes. I'm in awe," he says. "To me, the Grand Ole Opry is an artist, and I'm really proud to be one of its songs."

