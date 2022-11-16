Blake Shelton And Carson Daly Team Up For New USA Network Show

After he made the announcement that he would be leaving The Voice after 23 seasons, everyone was wondering what Blake Shelton's next big move would be. Is he going to lay low and focus and his music and family?

We all know Blake doesn't do anything on the low.

At the end of October, Blake announced his newest project with The Voice host and good friend, Carson Daly. It's called … Barmageddon.

There should be no surprise there. So, what is this new show about?

Well, if you weren't aware, Blake has a bar in Nashville properly named Ole Red and that will be the set of his shenanigans. Blake and Carson will be welcoming some of their celebrity friends to partake in some really over-the-top bar games.

Here's a first look at what to expect.

I'll be patiently waiting for an epic beer pong match-up.

The question is, which celebrities will we be seeing on show of buffoonery?

For the very first episode, we will be graced with Blake Shelton himself as he faces off against Kane Brown. Of course, Gwen Stefani can't let her hubby have all of the fun. She will take over episode two with Sheryl Crow as her opponent.

Throughout the show we will also see celebs like Elle King, Chris Young, the Bella sisters, and Trace Atkins.

Blake Shelton surely couldn't just give up on his television antics that easy. Teamed up with Carson Daly, this is going to be a show you that could turn into a guilty pleasure.

Is the show taking applications for anyone from South Louisiana? Asking for a friend.