Are Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Married?

PageSix shared photos of Gwen Stefani over the weekend and the rumors abound, did beau Blake Shelton and Gwen get married?

The outlet showed photos of Stefani wearing a diamond wedding band. Gwen is usually seen wearing just her engagement ring.

The couple was photographed with Gwen's son Apollo, walking casually together just one week after Stefani's big bridal shower. The singer's family held a surprise bridal shower for the star last week. Speculation is that the bridal shower was held just ahead of the couple's wedding this past weekend.

In one of the photos posted to social media by Stefani, she captioned it, "SHE'S GETTING MARRIIIEEEEED".

Shelton announced on NBC's Today With Hoda & Jenna in March that he and Gwen wanted to get married in the summer of 2021.

I'm afraid if she and I wait until next November, then I'm right back into The Voice cycle again and I really want to be able to have plenty of time before and after. -Blake Shelton on NBC's Today With Hoda & Jenna

Shelton and Stefani spend downtime at Shelton's ranch in Oklahoma but have recently acquired a huge mansion in California.

