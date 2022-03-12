15 Funny Memes About High Gas Prices

The crazy price of gasoline has been all the talk on social media and in "real life" lately.

The average price for a gallon of unleaded gasoline in the United States is $4.17 as of Tuesday, March 8, 2022.

In Louisiana, thankfully, it's a tad lower at $3.94 a gallon.

All of America is feeling the crunch at the pumps and no end seems to be in sight.

As a reference, the national average for a gallon of gas is 45 cents more than a week ago, 62 cents more than a month ago and a whopping $1.30 more than a year ago.

The conflict between Russia and Ukraine continues and crude prices soar on, leading to higher pump prices in the U.S.

But what can we do about it? For most of us, not a whole lot. We have to get to work and pick up the kids after school and go grocery shopping...just do all the things that life requires.

Or maybe there is something we can do. Laugh!

This might only take your mind off of it for a hot minute, but give it a try and enjoy some funny memes we found on the ole internet that might make you chuckle.