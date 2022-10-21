‘What Colors Are This Dress’ Celebrates 7 Years

Seven years ago the internet went crazy over a black and blue dress that most people saw as white and gold. In one week more than 10 million tweets mentioned the dress. Here we are seven years later—What colors do you see?

This dress may very well be the most discussed article of clothing on the internet in the history of social media.

What Colors Are in This Dress?

Facebook Comments Joey Bond, Facebook loading...

Facebook Comments Joey Bond, Facebook loading...

Facebook Comments Joey Bond, Facebook loading...

What color is that dress? I see shite and gold. Kanye sees black & blue, who is color blind? -Kim Kardashian