Lafayette, LA (KPEL News) - You're on your way to work and need to wake up your brain, or you've been struck by the mid-afternoon need to take a nap. Where do you go? You may think of the typical and equally fantastic coffee spots in south Louisiana, like CC's, Starbucks, or McDonald's.

Those are fine options, but what about those places that the locals know about where you may be able to escape or grab a scrumptious, unique treat? Maybe you'd like to give that java lover in your life a nice gift from an lesser-known coffee shop?

Did you know about the quaint coffee shop near you that offers lunch and maybe an opportunity to slow down as you get yourself revved up?

Our Facebook friends sure do, and we've decided to share the list. Interestingly, several of them opened just this year.

Take a look and let us know what you think!

17 South Louisiana Coffee Shops You Need to Know About We all have a favorite place to stop for our favorite cup of coffee. South Louisiana is known for a fantastic eatery around every corner, but do you know about the quaint coffee shops that are in abundance in nearly every small town? We asked you to tell us which place, outside of the "usual suspects," that you stop for a shot of caffeine and maybe a quiet place to enjoy a cup. Our list is by no means exhaustive, but we think everyone needs to know which ones our friends across south Louisiana enjoy the most. Gallery Credit: Tracy Wirtz