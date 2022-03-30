18-Wheeler Hits St. George Fire Department Headquarters [VIDEO]

This could have been a lot worse.

Watch as an 18-wheeler hits the St. George Fire Department Headquarters building in Baton Rouge, off of Airline Hwy., early Wednesday morning.

No one was seriously injured in this mishap, but the driver of the truck was reportedly taken to a hospital for observations.

St Ge St Ge loading...

According to the St George Fire Dept. there was no major damage done to the building, but the question remains, what caused this driver of the truck to leave the roadway and hit the building?

Louisiana State Police are investigating the accident from the fire department headquarters.