The Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office says that an 18-year-old from Ville Platte has been arrested after allegedly shooting someone in the leg. The shooting apparently occurred after an alleged argument between the teen and the victim turned into a physical altercation.

evangeline parish police Staff Photo loading...

An arrest briefing from the Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office details an incident involving a suspect, 18-year-old Gavin James of Ville Platte, that resulted in one person being shot.

According to the briefing, the incident occurred on May 7, 2022. Officers responded to a report of someone being shot in the leg. The victim was immediately transported to Lafayette General Medical Center to treat non-life treating injuries.

Upon investigating, local authorities found that an argument between the suspect and the victim was underway. The suspect allegedly took out a gun and fired warning shots at the victim, with the victim continuing on towards the suspect.

This is when the suspect fired one more round, which struck the victim in their ankle.

via Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office via Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office loading...

The suspect has been arrested and charged with one count of Aggravated 2nd Degree Battery, one count of Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property, and one count of Illegal Discharge of a firearm.

The suspect now sits at the Evangeline Parish Jail with bond set at $90,000.