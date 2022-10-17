According to reports, Evangeline Parish authorities are investigating a shooting that happened at a homecoming party on Saturday night. Preliminary details say that deputies were called out to the scene after suspects showed up and began shooting at students in attendance.

Reports say that a number of shell casings were found at a homecoming party in Evangeline Parish on Saturday night. Deputies who responded to the call reportedly found that the suspects who allegedly fired the shots showed up at the party and began firing at the students who were in attendance.

Our media partners at KATC-TV3 say that two cars as well as a home were struck by the gunfire. None of the roughly 20 students in attendance at the gathering were hit by gunfire.

The investigation is still ongoing.

