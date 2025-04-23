Ville Platte, Louisiana (KPEL News) - The Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office announced that they have arrested two individuals they believe to be responsible for stealing livestock in the parish.

According to the Sheriff's Office, Brannon Buller, 33, of Ville Platte, is charged with one count of theft of livestock, one count of simple criminal damage to property, one count of misdemeanor theft, and one count of criminal trespassing.

Toni LeBlue, 38, of Ville Platte, is charged with three counts of principal to theft of livestock.

For months, people in the parish have been reporting on social media that chickens and other farm animals have gone missing, and for weeks, the Sheriff's Department has been investigating the matter.

In the social media post by the Evangeline Partish Sheriff's Office, they said:

"While investigating further, the Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office contacted the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office and advised that Buller was also a suspect in multiple chicken thefts in Allen Parish and that his girlfriend, Toni Lebleu, assisted him in the thefts. Once both subjects were in custody, they both admitted to the theft, and detectives were able to recover some of the stolen chickens."

Buller was arrested in Allen Parish for similar charges and is currently being held in the Allen Parish Jail awaiting extradition to the Evangeline Parish Jail. His charges are one count of Theft of Livestock, one count of Simple Criminal Damage to Property, one count of Misdemeanor Theft, and one Count of Criminal Trespassing. His bond is set at $40,000.00.

LeBleu was booked into the Evangeline Parish Jail, and her bond is set at $30,000.

If you have any information in this case or any other cases involving livestock being stolen in Evangeline Parish, you're asked to call the Investigation Department at 337-363-2161. All callers will remain anonymous.

This investigation is still ongoing, and more arrests are possible in other neighboring Parishes.

Here are the mugshots of those arrested for allegedly stealing the chickens; they are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law.