(Slidell, Louisiana) - Police in Slidell, Louisiana, are looking for the delivery person who allegedly stole a birthday cake from someone's refrigerator.

The police department posted video of the Amazon delivery person walking into someone's garage after delivering their package, and taking the cake that was meant for a Sweet 16 Birthday Party.

The man thought that it would be a good idea to open the refrigerator that was in the garage and take what he wanted, which turned out to be the cake.

Slidell Police Slidell Police loading...

You can see the man with the cake in his hands as he puts it into his delivery truck. We assume he had a sweet tooth that day and didn't want to pay for a snack.

Slidell Police say that they are working with Amazon in identifying this person and that the community has provided several tips on the man who allegedly stole the cake and ruined the party.

Read More: Most Dangerous Snakes in Louisiana

Read More: Why Flags in Louisiana Are at Half-Staff

Here's surveillance video from the home where the take was stolen. I couldn't imagine how the homeowners felt after they opened the fridge and noticed the cake was missing.

Take a look at this "Cake Bandit" in southeastern Louisiana.

After this video was posted on social media, the tips started to roll into the police department, and here's what they've posted since publishing the video above.