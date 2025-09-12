Fresh Out of Jail, Man Arrested Again for Stealing Car in Slidell

Slidell Police Department, Facebook

SLIDELL, La. (KPEL-FM) - A Mississippi man who was fresh out the slammer got himself re-arrested less than a day later after he allegedly stole a vehicle, according to authorities.

Slidell Police: Car Stolen After Jail Release

The Slidell Police Department said David Callahan was released from jail in Baton Rouge on Wednesday morning after being extradited from his home state of Mississippi on several warrants.

With no ride back home to Petal, Mississippi, Callahan had to do what he thought was best: steal a car.

How Callahan Pulled Off the Test Drive Theft

Callahan went to a used car lot claiming that he had $5,600 in cash ready to buy a ride. He picked out a 2009 Honda Accord and went on a test drive with an employee.

Before they really got going, they needed to stop for gas. When the employee went to pump the fuel, Callahan hit the gas and took off.

Tracking the Stolen Honda Accord

However, Callahan didn't make it that far. Slidell's finest were quickly on the case.

The car was pinged near Home Depot on Northshore Boulevard. The stolen car was found unoccupied in the parking lot, so officers waited.

Police Catch Suspect Back at the Scene

Luckily for the cops, moments later, ole David Callahan casually walked back to the stolen car. They were able to quickly nab him.

Thankfully, the car was undamaged. Callahan's record, not so much.

