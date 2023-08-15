VILLE PLATTE, La. (KPEL News) - Ville Platte Middle School is currently without an assistant principal after an investigation into sexual misconduct led to his firing, police have confirmed.

In a report from KLFY 10 News, the Evangeline Parish school was rocked by a sexual misconduct scandal, with the case file being handed to the local police.

As quickly as school started in Evangeline Parish last week, things took an unexpected turn when the Ville Platte police received a case from the district attorney’s office. according to Ville Platte Chief Sgt. Darian Guillory. “I recently got a case file last week in regards to the assistant principal at Ville Platte Middle, Mr. Patrick Guillory, involving in some inappropriate sexual conduct with some of the juvenile female students.” Darian Guillory said. The investigation is still in the early works, so extent of the communication is still unknown, according to Chief Sgt. Guillory.

According to the report, the assistant principal was fired by the Evangeline Parish School Board.

