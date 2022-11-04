Ville Platte Man Killed in Crash After Fleeing Traffic Stop

EVANGELINE PARISH, La. (KPEL News) - A Ville Platte man lost his life in a fatal crash after refusing to stop for Ville Platt police.

Gary Macneil Sims, 41, of Ville Platte was driving a 2004 Toyota Camry believed to belong to a woman who had reported that hers was taken without permission. When police tried to stop, Sims sped away and police began pursuit.

According to Louisiana State Police, the Camry exited LA 10 near Pelican Road. Sims lost control of the vehicle, which turned over several times before hitting a utility pole.

Sims was unrestrained at the time of the crash and was ejected from the vehicle. A toxicology test could not be performed due to the extent of his injuries, however.

The crash is under investigation by State Police Troop I.

In all, Troop I has investigated 48 fatal crashes that have resulted in 54 deaths this year.

You can see Troop I's full press release here.

