19 Bangers That Easily Make the List of “Unofficial” Louisiana State Songs

Louisiana just got a new state song, but what other bangers could easily represent our great state?

A few weeks ago, Allen Toussaint's "Southern Nights" was declared an official state song and added to the list of tunes that represent our great state of Louisiana. The song is beautiful, and its warm and breezy backing track is the perfect stage for the lyrics that were inspired by childhood trips the legendary musician would take from his Gert Town neighborhood of New Orleans to visit family members in rural Louisiana.

He even did a pretty spot-on impression of their accent in this specific live performance of the song.

Songs like "Southern Nights" by Toussaint, “You Are My Sunshine” recorded by former Louisiana Governor Jimmie Davis, “State March Song” by Jimmie Davis, “Gifts of the Earth” by Frances LeBeau, and “Give Me Louisiana” by Doralise Fontane do an amazing job of representing us with class.

But what about when Louisiana wants to let down our hair and have a little fun? One could argue that we spend a LOT more time partying and passing a good time as opposed to minding our P's and Q's all prim and proper like.

So for the sake of fun (and fun only), let's get a bit ridiculous and look at 19 songs that could easily make the playlist of our "unofficial" Louisiana state songs.

Mel McDaniel - Louisiana Saturday Night

Grab a fiddle. Grab a bow. Go ahead and kick off those shoes and have a dance in the kitchen. Is there any Saturday night better than a Louisiana Saturday night? Didn't think so.

Juvenile - Back That Thang Up (feat. Mannie Fresh & Lil Wayne)

The truth is, Louisiana has had an unspoken state song since the 99' and the 2000, and it is none other than this absolute anthem from New Orleans' own Juvenile, Mannie Fresh & Lil Wayne.

Ying Yang Twins - Halftime (Stand Up And Get Crunk)

Imagine a song becoming such a big New Orleans Saints anthem that the original artists from ATLANTA were willing to put on black & gold jerseys to shoot an official video and make appearances at home games.

Louis Armstrong - When The Saints Go Marching In

While we're on this black and gold kick, let's just go ahead and get this one out of the way while we continue to Benson Boogie down this list of Louisiana bangers.

Keith Frank - Haterz (feat. Lil Boosie)

The combination of Zydeco and rap music is something that may seem odd anywhere else, but in Louisiana, it's very common to start the night two-stepping and end the evening jigging out of your body. Just ask Boosie and Keith Frank.

Garth Brooks - Callin' Baton Rouge

When one of the greatest entertainers in the world drops your state capitol by name, it's a pretty big deal. When your state capitol is in the actual title of a Garth Brooks classic, its an automatic add to the list of unofficial Louisiana bangers.

Lil Boosie - Set It Off

One thing about Louisianians is that we don't back down. We're kind people who will feed you and love you like you're one of our own, but if you want it with us, as Boosie says, we can set it off.

Cameo - Talkin' Out The Side of Your Neck

If anyone was ever wondering where the "neck" in "play neck" came from, you owe it all to the marvelous group Cameo. As far as Louisiana state songs could go, we've got a few marching bands that have made this song very popular locally, especially that purple & gold university.

But be warned, things can get a little NSFW. 😬

Juvenile - Nolia Clap

"Clap... Clap, Clap... Clap." It's a cadenced clap that has the namesake of New Orleans but is familiar throughout the Boot state.

Louisiana Cash - B****, I'm From Louisiana

The NSFW nature of this song will probably ensure that it never makes any official list of Louisiana state songs, but that's why this is the "unofficial" list. If anyone ever asks where you're from, this song is a pretty direct answer.

DJ Jubilee - Get It Ready

Dancing is just as much a part of our Louisiana culture than the music is, and what better song to show off our unique moves than with the New Orleans bounce anthem from our very own DJ Jubilee. Extra points if you can do all the dances.

LeRoux - New Orleans Ladies

Here in Louisiana, our "sassy style" tends to drive people wild and that style extends far beyond just our beautiful ladies. Louisiana's LeRoux managed to capture this vibe perfectly on this timeless bop.

Steve Riley & The Mamou Playboys - La Danse De Mardi Gras

La Danse de Mardi Gras has been referred to as one of the oldest songs in the Cajun repertoire and its melody is said to have been around far longer than its lyrics that are well over 100 years old. Although names like Clement, and the Balfa Bros are also credited for their versions throughout history, Steve Riley's version is, by far, the most popular. If you see anyone with a beer on their heads when this song is playing, just mind your business.

Lil Boosie - Wipe Me Down (feat. Foxx & Webbie)

Once again, we have a song that could easily be defined as a standard amongst Louisianians, not to mention another banger that could easily describe how we're constantly wiping off the sweat from that Louisiana heat.

Trombone Shorty - Hurricane Season

I think this one explains itself. It's a jazzed-up, energetic number by New Orleans' own Trombone Shorty named after a season that all Louisianians are familiar with.

Wayne Toups - Take My Hand

It's a ballad that is popular throughout south Louisiana, but "take my hand, and everything will be alright" could easily be a slogan for our Louisiana hospitality, even outside of its romantic context.

Cupid - Cupid Shuffle

This could arguably be the one song from a Louisiana artist that has touched every corner of the globe and it all started in Lafayette, La from a man who told us exactly how to do his dance.

The Meters - Hey Pocky A-Way

Here in Louisiana, no matter the genre, we make feel-good music that gets into your soul. It's like we've mastered the art of making music that paints a picture of our culture, placing it into a nice little package of a song for all to enjoy.

Ronnie Milsap - If You Don't Want Me To (The Freeze)

We talked about dancing in a lot of the earlier songs, but how many of us remember doing these dances in actual P.E. classes in school? The phenomenon is known as "The Freeze" and it's one of those things that we're inherently familiar with by birth in Louisiana. Even if we don't know the line dance.

So, there's the list. I hope you enjoyed it, and while there is a slim chance that these songs will ever make an official list of Louisiana state songs, you at least have a few songs that you can add to your favorite Louisiana playlist.

What songs would you add to this list? Drop them in the comments and share this list with all Louisiana friends who like to have fun.