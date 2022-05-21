Are We in a Time Warp?

A home went up for sale in West Monroe and I can't stop scrolling through the photos. What in the 1960s is this?

This is the Home That Time Forgot About.

It was built in 1962 and has been beautifully maintained, however, it could use some major updating. Someone's Nana and Papa took great care of a home they probably had built to raise a family. The real estate agent who listed the home called it a "mid-century gem in West Monroe". It is a gem, it has remained untouched and it can be yours for $250,000.

Harrison Lilly with THLT Realty via Realtor

At one point this home was the most modern one in the area, they even used modern brick. It's far from little this house sits on a 1.12-acre lot and the house itself is 2,496 square feet. It has 3 bedrooms and two bathrooms and a whole lot of wood accents.

For Some Reason, I am Getting "That 70s Show" Vibes.

I keep waiting to see a basement pop up but so far the craziest thing is the record player built into the wall. I wonder if it still works?

Here is what the real estate agent said about their listing "Mid-Century Gem in West Monroe! Check out this amazing home! This modern brick home sits on over an acre! This home features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms! It has tons of original features in pristine condition! You've got to see this one to really appreciate it! It also has an additional one-car garage/shop off the master bedroom! Too many features to list them all! Call your favorite Realtor to schedule your private showing today" You Can see the listing by clicking here.

