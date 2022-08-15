Beautiful Lafayette Home for Sale: $3.5 Million. Let’s Take a Tour

A beautiful Lafayette home just went on the market for $3.5 million, and we thought you'd like to take a tour.

The listing on Zillow says that this 4-bedroom, 5-bath home sits on 1.47 acres and has a whopping 6,905 square feet of living space.

Some of the features that are listed include:

A lap pool

Hot tub

Outdoor fireplace

Infrared Sauna

Private Office

Chef's Kitchen

Oversized Island

Separate soaker tub

Guest house

Potting building

4-car-garage

Brick fencing around the backyard

Walk-in closets

Walk-in pantry

Wet bar

Stone countertops

The house sits in the Greenbriar Subdivision, a much-sought-after area of Lafayette that is right in the middle of it all but without the noise and hustle-and-bustle.

The home sits just off of West Bayou Parkway, with the entrance to the 2-block, cul-de-sac neighborhood right across the street from Rotary Point.

Its location makes it an easy trip to just about anywhere in Lafayette, as West Bayou Parkway gives you access to the South College/Pinhook area, the Oil Center, and UL's campus.

It's just a couple of minutes drive to Johnston Street via Doucet Road and just a few more minutes to River Ranch via Rena Drive and Academy Road.

And, if you have a boat, you can be taking a nice sunset cruise on Bayou Vermilion within just a few minutes of leaving your driveway, as Rotary Point has a boat launch right across West Bayou Parkway from your neighborhood.

The home also features these amenities:

Gazebo

Greenhouse

Outdoor kitchen

Dog kennel

Dog run

Lots of storage

Separate workshop

Magnificent landscaping

2 fireplaces

Outdoor speakers

Sprinkler system

If you are like me, you know that you'll probably never live in a home this nice, but you aren't afraid to dream a little.

Come along: keep scrolling and take a tour with me.

