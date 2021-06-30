2 Louisiana Men Arrested With a Whole Pot Candy Shop in the Trunk

Get our free mobile app

Louisiana my be relaxing its attitude when it comes to marijuana, but there are some things you just can't do. For example, drive around with more than $22,000 in various drugs and cash. Unfortunately, not everyone seems to be in the know.

According to the report from MyArkLaMiss, a routine traffic stop in Albany, Louisiana resulted in the arrest of Akeem Hopson and Kelvin Costin. The pair are being charged with a laundry list of crimes, and the investigation is still ongoing after authorities with the Albany Police and Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office seized a whole marijuana dispensary worth of drugs and cash.

Officers on the scene reportedly found 387 individually packaged THC-infused edibles, seven oz. of suspected marijuana, and 42 THC-infused vaping cartridges - and that's not all! Also among the illicit haul were suspected hallucinogenic mushrooms, illegal prescription drugs, some drug paraphernalia, and $1,122 in cash. All-in-all, experts say the street value of the drugs is roughly $22,000.

Some of the evidence will be sent to a lab for testing before the full scope of charges levied against these gentlemen will be announced. That being said, it's a pretty sure bet that these two will see a lengthy jail term.

Read More: FBI 10 Most Wanted List