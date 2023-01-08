2 Men Attempt to Burn Imigration Center, Burn Themselves Instead

Security cameras caught two men in California allegedly attempting to burn down an immigration center.

Instead of getting the intended job done, things went awry for the men.

Before I get too far along in this post, allow me to warn you that the video linked in this post shows two humans on fire. At the time of publication of the story, Vice had not heard back from authorities on the condition or identity of the men involved in the crime.

Vice News posted the video of the incident, taken from the immigration center's Facebook page, and it went down like this.

Two men in Bakersfield, California, allegedly attempted to set fire to an immigration center by pouring accelerant on and around the building.

They appear on the security footage with clothing that conceals their identities - dark clothing with head and face coverings.

The men allegedly have small containers of accelerant that they allegedly begin to pour on the building and on the ground around the building.

As they were allegedly spreading the accelerant, one of the suspects allegedly sprays a good amount right on the security camera.

As the suspect was allegedly spraying the security camera with an accelerant, the other suspect allegedly used something to set the accelerant aflame.

This is where the trouble for the two men allegedly began.

As he allegedly lit the fire, the second suspect, the one on the right, was allegedly still spreading the accelerant.

I don't know if you've ever used gasoline to start a bonfire, but one thing I've learned is this: allow time for the fumes to dissipate before striking a match. If you don't, you'll create a ball of fire much larger than just in the area that you poured the accelerant.

And, if you happen to get any of that accelerant on your person, the fireball created will, quite easily and quickly, ignite any of the accelerant on your person, creating a running, screaming human fireball.

Or, in this case, 2 running, screaming fireballs.

In the video, you can see one of the suspects allegedly use a lighter or match to light the accelerant, and, with the resulting fireball, he allegedly lights himself and his accomplice as well.

The two men can allegedly be seen running off camera with flames licking their clothing.

Firemen were on the scene in minutes to allegedly extinguish the blaze, and the office allegedly suffered some damage. A GoFundMe for the business has been set up.

According to the story, both men allegedly left their cell phones at the scene and those phones are now in the hands of authorities.

One thing I don't understand is this - the targeted immigration center helped immigrants go through the process of legally entering the United States. The center, Servicio de Inmigracion, also helps immigrants pay their taxes. IT HELPED THEM PAY THEIR TAXES.

Look, I'm no Mensa candidate, but I believe that I am smart enough to know a few things:

Arson is a crime

Burning down a center that helps immigrants enter the country legally will not stop illegal immigration

Everyone working in this country should pay their fair share of taxes

What I do NOT know is this: how much hate is in those men's hearts? I can only surmise that these two men are miserable with themselves, and they are blaming it on immigrants.

But, again, what do I know?

Here's the GoFundMe link for the business - they were almost at their $15,000 goal at the time of this publication!