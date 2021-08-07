Get our free mobile app

You don't normally think of Oil City when you think of living in the lap of luxury, but this breathtaking Oil City lake home will have you singing a different tune!

This stunning home is located on Ferry Lake Road and as you can tell, it has lake access with three boat slips with lifts. Truly, this home is one of a kind with special extras throughout, like heated floors in the master bathroom and a Bug Stomper system so you can enjoy the outdoors year-round!

What first caught my attention was the incredible entryway. The rich wood doors with all of the gorgeous multi-paned windows to let in light are to die for. Add in the exquisite tile work and WOW! Then you see the stairs... Maybe my imagination is too active, but can't you just see yourself gliding down those steps looking amazing in a formal gown? That stairway is made to make one heck of an entrance!

The home was built in 2007 and boasts 7,267 square feet of total living space for just $2,000,000. The main house has five bedrooms and 4½ baths over two stories. The property is 6.63 acres, has an outdoor living area and a full 6,000 sq. ft. shop with five rollup doors, RV hookups, a full bathroom, and is climate controlled for your comfort.

A don't even get me started on the kitchen. It's a chef's dream and it even has an icemaker that makes the 'good' ice! I can wax poetic about this house forever, so let's just go ahead and take a look around.

Breathtaking $2 Million Oil City Home for Sale on Caddo Lake

