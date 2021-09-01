2 Pediatric Covid Deaths Are Reported in Louisiana

Louisiana Department of Health has now confirmed the deaths of two children younger than age 18 during the fourth surge of COVID-19 in the state. Sad news on the Covid front today. TheDepartment of Health has now confirmed the deaths of two children younger than age 18 during the fourth surge of COVID-19 in the state.

Most of the new cases are the new more contagious Delta variant. This brings the death total from Covid in Louisiana to 12,582 including these children.

One of the children who died was age 4 or under while the other is listed as a teenager.

During this 4th surge of the virus, 5 children have died in Louisiana. The total number of children who have died in the state from Covid is 13.

"Any life lost to COVID-19 is a tragedy, but the loss of a child is profoundly heartbreaking. Just a week ago today, our hearts were heavy with the loss of a young child, and today we feel the loss doubly with the deaths of two more," said Dr. Joseph Kanter, State Health Officer. "To best protect our young children who are not eligible to get the vaccine, as well as ourselves and our loved ones, we can do two simple things: get the vaccine and wear a mask."

