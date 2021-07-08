Week after week, KPEL News has been bringing you stories of catalytic converter thefts happening across Acadiana. It's a crime that is hard for detectives to track and leaves its victims in serious car (or truck) trouble.

Well, in St. Landry Parish, it appears two of these alleged thieves are now behind bars after allegedly stealing from and damaging vehicles across both St. Landry and St. Mary Parishes.

Brandy Gros and Lee Covington, mugshots from St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office

According to a press release from the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Department, 41-year-old Lee Andrew Covington VI and 31-year-old Brandy M. Gros - both of Arnaudville - were arrested just over a week ago (June 28) by Morgan City Police for alleged catalytic converter thefts in that area. Detectives in both law enforcement offices say they connected the dots and found that Covington and Gros are allegedly responsible for stealing nine catalytic converters from recreational vehicles that were on the property of a local business on the I-49 Service Road in Opelousas in December of 2020. The victim told detectives that two reciprocating saw blades were found near one of the vehicles.

In the Opelousas case, detectives say evidence pointed to Covington and Gros as possible suspects, but they were not able to contact the pair for questioning. Detectives say Gros has now admitted that she and Covington did steal from that Opelousas business with Gros driving Covington to the business and Covington dismantling the catalytic converters from the vehicles.

Covington and Gros have both been transported to the St. Landry Parish Jail and were each booked with nine counts of theft. Bond for each of them is $18,000.00.

Inside Edition Via YouTube.com

Opelousas PD Need Your Help Trying to Find Another Alleged Catalytic Converter Thief

James Thompson of Opelousas is wanted by his local police department, and when they find him, he has a slew of charges to face - including catalytic converter theft in two separate incidents.

According to a press release from the Opelousas Police Department, Thompson was able to escape officers after they found evidence to put him behind bars.

James Thompson, photo from Opelousas Police

Guess Louisiana Cities from Satellite Photos