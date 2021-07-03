Opelousas Police Need Your Help Trying to Find Accused Catalytic Converter Thief
James Thompson of Opelousas is wanted by his local police department, and when they find him, he has a slew of charges to face - including catalytic converter theft.
FIRST INCIDENT
In February of 2021, officers say a witness saw Thompson - along with another person not identified in the press release - tampering with a neighbors vehicle on Herman Street. Officers say Thompson's vehicle was found near the scene and it contained a catalytic converter and power tools commonly used in catalytic converter thefts. Officers say various illegal drugs were also in Thompson's vehicle as well.
- Theft
- Possession Schedule I Drugs
- Possession Schedule II Drugs
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
SECOND INCIDENT
In June of 2021, Opelousas Police officers say Thompson was stopped for a license plate violation when they say he had several catalytic converters and power tools commonly used for these thefts in his possession. Officers say Thompson also had various illegal drugs in his possession as well. This is when he was able to get away from officers before he was taken into custody.
Thompson faces the following charges in this incident:
- Improper Display of License Plate
- No proof of liability insurance
- Driving under suspension
- Possession of Schedule I Drugs
- Possession of Schedule II Drugs
- Resisting an officer
HOW CAN YOU HELP CATCH THE SUSPECT
If you have any idea about James Thompson's whereabouts, please call the Opelousas Police Department at 337-948-2500, crimetips@opelousaspd.com or through Crime Stoppers 337-948-TIPS, www.stlandrycrimestoppers.com or by using the P3 mobile App.) Tipsters can remain anonymous.
CATALYTIC CONVERTER THEFTS ACROSS ACADIANA
KPEL News has been covering catalytic converter thefts happening all across Acadiana, especially since the beginning of 2021.
Catalytic converters are so valuable because they contain three valuable metals - platinum, rhodium and palladium. These car parts can be sold for a good profit and cost the vehicle owner quite a bit to replace.
