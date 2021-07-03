James Thompson of Opelousas is wanted by his local police department, and when they find him, he has a slew of charges to face - including catalytic converter theft.

According to a press release from the Opelousas Police Department, Thompson was able to escape officers after they found evidence to put him behind bars.

And that is why police need your help.

James Thompson, photo from Opelousas Police

FIRST INCIDENT

In February of 2021, officers say a witness saw Thompson - along with another person not identified in the press release - tampering with a neighbors vehicle on Herman Street. Officers say Thompson's vehicle was found near the scene and it contained a catalytic converter and power tools commonly used in catalytic converter thefts. Officers say various illegal drugs were also in Thompson's vehicle as well.

Thompson faces the following charges from this incident:

Theft

Possession Schedule I Drugs

Possession Schedule II Drugs

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Suspect's Tools, photo from Opelousas Police

SECOND INCIDENT

In June of 2021, Opelousas Police officers say Thompson was stopped for a license plate violation when they say he had several catalytic converters and power tools commonly used for these thefts in his possession. Officers say Thompson also had various illegal drugs in his possession as well. This is when he was able to get away from officers before he was taken into custody.

Thompson faces the following charges in this incident:

Improper Display of License Plate

No proof of liability insurance

Driving under suspension

Possession of Schedule I Drugs

Possession of Schedule II Drugs

Resisting an officer

HOW CAN YOU HELP CATCH THE SUSPECT

If you have any idea about James Thompson's whereabouts, please call the Opelousas Police Department at 337-948-2500, crimetips@opelousaspd.com or through Crime Stoppers 337-948-TIPS, www.stlandrycrimestoppers.com or by using the P3 mobile App.) Tipsters can remain anonymous.

CATALYTIC CONVERTER THEFTS ACROSS ACADIANA

KPEL News has been covering catalytic converter thefts happening all across Acadiana, especially since the beginning of 2021.

Catalytic converters are so valuable because they contain three valuable metals - platinum, rhodium and palladium. These car parts can be sold for a good profit and cost the vehicle owner quite a bit to replace.

Guess Louisiana Cities from Satellite Photos

What Cajuns Should Not Put Down A Garbage Disposal