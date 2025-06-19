HOMER, LA ( KPEL) — Louisiana-based Animal rescues have been busy this summer, and certainly have their hands full with hoarding cases.

A woman was arrested for hoarding over thirty animals in Bienville Parish. Not only were the animals removed from the home, but her three kids were also removed from the home.

Now another woman from Claiborne Parish was arrested and over twenty animals were sized by rescuers.

Over 20 Animals Seized

Not only were 17 dogs found in deplorable conditions, but four goats and three chickens were also being kept in inhumane conditions.

Lori Watson with Misfit Farms Rescue & Sanctuary discovered the hoarding situation and teamed up with the Nelson family to make sure the goats and chickens would be taken to a farm where they would be cared for properly.

Kristy Nix highlighted that Jeff Dorson with the Humane Society also helped out in a major way, making this rescue possible.

We are so thankful that Jeff Dorson from Humane Society of Louisiana graciously agreed to take the majority of the dogs

Claiborne Animal Clinic vetted and bathed all the dogs before Jeff Dorson and other volunteers transported them to their New Orelans facility.

Consider Donating to The Humane Society of Louisiana

Nix tells KTBS that now more than ever the community should consider giving to the humane society.

The Humane Society of Louisiana is going to be out a lot of money because these dogs are in really bad shape. They are loaded down like any other rescue and they didn’t have to take these dogs on

While is certainly not the first or last hoarding case involving animals that will come to light in Louisiana, its still important to raise awareness about adopting.

Once animals are rescued from a situation like this one, people often assume the hard part is over.

Unfortunately, finding great foster families and adopters can be even more challenging.

Hopefully, the more animals that are saved from dire situations like this the more people realize how many animals are waiting in local shelters to be adopted and finally loved the way they deserve.

Check out their page for more information.