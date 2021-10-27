20 Ways to Tell You’re Really From Louisiana

We have a test for you today. I’m going to call this test “How Can You Prove You Are Really from Louisiana”.

Over the past 15 years, we have compiled a list of the 20 ways to tell if you are really from Louisiana.

We all know this is a very unique state we live in. No other state can lay claim to our Cajun heritage. I would put our food up against any other state in the nation. Our outdoor recreational activities are top notch. We are, after all, the Sportsman’s Paradise. Yes, it does get hot in the summer and we don’t have much of a winter. But we get used to it.

But we can all agree that it’s pretty easy to spot an outsider. The next time you run into someone from out of state, run this little test by them and see how well they do. If they miss 5 of these, they can’t really claim they are from Louisiana. I was born in this state and am proud to say I got a perfect score. How will you stack up?

20 Ways to Tell if You Are Really from Louisiana

Louisiana's Biggest Political Scandals