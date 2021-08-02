2021 First Day of School Dates in Acadiana

In case you missed it, over the weekend, the calendar flipped to August.

With that comes the heart of hurricane season, football smells in the air, and oh yeah, kids going back to school.

So go ahead, say it now and get it out the way: "It seems kids go back to school earlier and earlier each year."

For some school districts, that sure seems to be the case. Below are the dates when public schools will reopen in each Acadiana parish:

Acadia Parish - Wednesday, August 18

Evangeline Parish - Wednesday, August 11

Iberia Parish - Wednesday, August 11

Jeff Davis Parish - Thursday, August 12

Lafayette Parish - Thursday, August 12

St. Landry Parish - Wednesday, August 18

St. Martin Parish - Monday, August 16

St. Mary Parish - Friday, August 6

Vermilion Parish - Wednesday, August 11