2021 First Day of School Dates in Acadiana
In case you missed it, over the weekend, the calendar flipped to August.
With that comes the heart of hurricane season, football smells in the air, and oh yeah, kids going back to school.
So go ahead, say it now and get it out the way: "It seems kids go back to school earlier and earlier each year."
For some school districts, that sure seems to be the case. Below are the dates when public schools will reopen in each Acadiana parish:
Acadia Parish - Wednesday, August 18
Evangeline Parish - Wednesday, August 11
Iberia Parish - Wednesday, August 11
Jeff Davis Parish - Thursday, August 12
Lafayette Parish - Thursday, August 12
St. Landry Parish - Wednesday, August 18
St. Martin Parish - Monday, August 16
St. Mary Parish - Friday, August 6
Vermilion Parish - Wednesday, August 11