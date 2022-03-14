St. Patrick's Day is this Thursday, March 17 and there is only one place to be to celebrate and that's downtown Lafayette for the annual Patty in the Parc, presented by Bud Light Next and Go Auto Insurance.

There is a lot to know regarding this great event, but we've got you covered with all the details.

Staff Graphic Staff Graphic loading...

WHEN: Thursday, March 17, 2022

WHERE: Parc International in downtown Lafayette (200 Garfield St)

WHAT TIME: Gates open at 5:00 pm, Music starts at 5:30 pm

AGES: All ages event; Kids 12 and under get in free

TICKET INFO: $25 day of; Purchase at EventBrite.com, Legends Downtown or at the gate

PARKING: The parking garage at 121 E. Vermilion St. is your best option. Once that's full, there are several lots downtown (some do charge).

MUSIC LINE-UP (in order of appearance):

5:30 pm - Wayne Toups

6:50 pm - Rob Base

7:30 pm - Quad City DJs

8:25 pm - Tone Loc

9:05 pm - Clay Cormier

FOOD (sponsored by La Pizzeria): Rib sandwiches, chicken sandwiches, sausage dogs, jambalaya, nachos, candy, chips

DRINKS: Available for purchase. Beer, wine, mixed drinks, soft drinks, bottled water.

DESIGNATED DRIVER BOOTH (sponsored by Service Chevrolet): The first 25 designated drivers will receive a Patty in the Parc t-shirt, a Bonefish Grill offer (free appetizer card), a car wash from The Wash and complimentary water, Bud Light Zero, and Ghost Energy drinks.

CHAIRS: Chairs are allowed, however, there will be lots of folks standing so keep that in mind when placing your seats down. A good idea is to "set up shop" towards the back of the park.

PHOTO BOOTH (sponsored by JT Melek): We want to capture you in all your green glory. Stop by the JT Melek Photo Booth for your complimentary picture. Oh, and try the JT Melek signature drink -- Melek's Pot o Gold (golden lemonade spiked with JT Melek vodka).

FREE T-SHIRTS: Get ready to catch some t-shirts sponsored by City Bar, Timberline, Emily Badon, Grafx Plus, LDD Concepts, Superior Contact Cleaning, and Annette Zerangue with AllState.

BLARNEY STONE (sponsored by Armentor Jewelers): Are you feeling lucky? Our friends at Armentor Jewelers will be handing out Blarney Stone Cards. Bring yours into Armentor Jewelers and you could be the winner of a $1000 shopping spree at Armentor Jewelers.

AFTER PARTIES: After the show is the after-party, and you've got a few options to get in with your Patty in the Parc wristband. The official After Patty Party on the Patio brought to you by Legends, Marley's and The Grouse Room! Show your Patty Wristband and get into the After Party FREE at all three.

attachment-logos loading...