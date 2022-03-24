Patty in the Parc Blarney Stone $1,000 Armentor Jewelry Shopping Spree
Were you lucky enough to get a Blarney Stone card at Patty in the Parc (03/17/22)? If so, you might be the winner of a $1,000 shopping spree at Armentor Jewelry!
If you got one of the limited Blarney Stone cards pictured above, bring yours into Armentor Jewelers and you could be the winner of a $1000 shopping spree at Armentor Jewelers.
There's only one $1,000 winning Bolarney Card known only to the staff at Armentor's Jewelry.
Even if yours isn't the Grand Prize-winning card, you can still get $25 off any purchase of $100 or more with it until 04/01/22 at either Armentor Jewelers location.
But hurry, the deadline is 04/01/22 at 5 pm COB.
Armentor Jewelers is located in Lafayette at 1921 Kaliste Saloom Rd, and in New Iberia at 1020 E Dale St.
May the luck of the Irish be with you!