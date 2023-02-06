Acadiana's largest St. Patrick's Day celebration is right around the corner.

Patty in the Parc will be held on Friday, March 17, 2023, at Parc International in Downtown Lafayette.

Of course, live music is a big part of Patty in the Parc and boy is there a fun line-up this year. We've got a nice mix of local and national acts.

Want to win free tickets to the big show? Enter your info here. We'll be picking winners daily to win free tickets to Patty in the Parc.

So without any further ado, here is this year's line-up.

The evening will start with local favorite Jamie Bergeron & The Kickin' Cajuns bringing their unique brand of Cajun and Zydeco mixed in every now and again with some old-school hip hop.

Then, Patty in the Parc will get to grooving with one of the hottest party bands in south Louisiana as The Rouge Krewe will take the stage.

And headlining the evening, it's one of the best duos in the history of hip-hop, the Ying Yang Twins, bringing hit after hit to the Patty stage.

The Atlanta-based act is known smash hits such as "Salt Shaker", "Wait (The Whisper Song)", "Shake", "Badd", and the unofficial anthem of the New Orleans Saints, "Halftime (Stand Up and Get Crunk)".

In between acts, you'll be able to enjoy the sounds of Acadiana's own DJ Digital in the mix.

Advance tickets are on sale now at EventBrite.com for $20. (If you wait until the day of the show, tickets go up to $25.)

You can also purchase tickets in person at all Legends of Lafayette locations.

Below is a handy-dandy rundown of all you need to know about the 2023 Patty in the Parc.

Date: Friday, March 17, 2023

Sponsored by: Nutrl Vodka Seltzer

Location: Parc International, 200 Garfield St, Lafayette, LA

Gates open: 5:30 pm

Music starts: 6:00 pm

Bands: Jamie Bergeron, Rouge Krewe, DJ Digital & Ying Yang Twins

Tickets: Eventbrite.com and all Legends of Lafayette locations

Price: $20 in advance, $25 day of show