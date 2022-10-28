Movies in the Parc Happening Saturday in Downtown Lafayette

Movies in the Parc has returned to Downtown Lafayette this fall. There was a total of three evenings of family fun lined up and we still have two to go.

Tomorrow night at Parc International you can enjoy a classic -- The Wizard of Oz.

Here's the remaining lineup of films:

OCTOBER 29 - THE WIZARD OF OZ

Movies in the Parc, Facebook Movies in the Parc, Facebook loading...

NOVEMBER 12 - THE LION KING

Movies in the Parc, Facebook Movies in the Parc, Facebook loading...

The best part about Movies in the Parc is that it is free to attend. Simply bring your chairs and/or blankets and camp out under the stars with the family watching a family-friendly classic movie.

There are also typically several events and activities for kids of all ages to do before the movie begins.

Movies in the Parc are made possible by presenting sponsor, Lafayette Kiwanis.

Downtown Lafayette will be rockin' this fall. In addition to Movies in the Parc, Downtown Alive! and the Bach Lunch series both have returned for a full slate of great live music. Check out the schedule below.