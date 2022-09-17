2nd Annual October Fete in Estherwood Set for October 8th

The town of Estherwood may be small, but they are celebrating Halloween in a big way.

The town's 2nd Annual October Fete is set for October 8th with a long list of fun for the entire family. It's all going down at the KC Hall from 10 am until the fun runs out.

There will be a gumbo cook-off, live and silent auction, and craft vendors for adults to enjoy. Of course the kids will have plenty of activities at their fingertips including a fun jump, face painting, and a tractor and buggy.

child with face painting KatarinaGondova loading...

It wouldn't be a festival without great live music. Hitting the stage will be DJ Bad Weather, Damon Troy, and Jamie Bergeron & the Kickin' Cajuns.

For those wanting to partake in the gumbo cook-off, the cost is $25 per team.

One of the best parts of the festival is that it is free! However, organizers ask that festival goers leave their ice chests at home. There will be plenty of food, drinks, and cold ones available.

There are tons of great Halloween activities and trick-or-treating to be done around Acadiana, and this is just one.

We also have a full list of trick-or-treats times for the Halloween weekend available for you. Make sure you know what's going down in your town and when you need to bring you candy buckets.

It's almost time to grab your best costumes and get your spook on!