It's time to get your Christmas shopping on and the town of Crowley is here to help.

The 2nd Annual Rice & Reindeer shopping extravaganza is happening this weekend thanks to the One Crowley organization.

OneCrowley OneCrowley loading...

There will be 50 different vendor booths selling an array of different items including:

children's clothes (handmade and boutique)

hand painted crafts

Jamie Bergeron's Cajun products

pepper jelly

fresh honey

The list goes on and you won't know which booth to stop at first. The best part of the event is that it is free thanks to the man local sponsors who help to make the event a success.

The fun kicks off Saturday, November 19th at 9am with Santa and a little bit of dancing from the Lagniappe Ladies.

Lagniappe Ladies Lagniappe Ladies loading...

The kids will love Sunday even more. Santa will be there having milk and cookies (from The Cake Bar) with everyone.

Brett Faulker/OneCrowley Brett Faulker/OneCrowley loading...

What a great way to kick off the holiday season. Ladies, it's shopping, food, and family fun. There's nothing better.

The extravaganza will take place at the Crowley Rice Festival Building on Mill Street.

If you have a Christmas event happening in your town, make sure you let us know so we can spread the word.