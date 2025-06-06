Highlights

Tyler Roberts saves longtime city leader and family dogs from burning home

CROWLEY, La. (KPEL News) — A fire destroyed the home of longtime Crowley Alderman Vernon Martin on Thursday afternoon, but his grandson's quick actions prevented serious injuries.

According to KLFY, the Crowley Fire Department responded to the blaze in the 900 block of North Avenue A. Martin has served on the city council since 1998.

Grandson's Actions Save Lives

Tyler Roberts sensed something was wrong even though he couldn't smell smoke from his room at the back of the house.

"Something just told me something was wrong, it was like an instinct, because I didn't smell nothing or see nothing," Roberts said. "My room is furthest in the back so the smoke hadn't even traveled there yet."

"My grandson bust through the door and he hollered pawpaw the house is on fire," Martin said. "If it wouldn't have been for him I don't think we would have made it."

According to KADN, Roberts then re-entered the burning building to save the family's dogs.

"It probably wasn't the smartest thing, but I was just thinking, I didn't want to leave the dogs," Roberts said.

Home Destroyed, Rebuilding Planned

Firefighters were unable to save the structure, which is considered a total loss. The building served as both Martin's residence and office.

Martin said he plans to rebuild because the property was his mother's home.

"That home will be salvaged because that's my mother's home," he said. "I can live anywhere I want, I can build anywhere I want, but I'm over here. That's my sanctuary."

Both credited their survival to faith and quick thinking. "Thankful to God we all made it out and everybody is safe," Roberts said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.