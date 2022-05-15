3 People Injured Following ‘Security Incident’ at Lovers and Friends Festival in Las Vegas

Reports of a shooting at the 'Lovers and Friends' Festival in Las Vegas caused a mass stampede, injuring 3 people.

Thousands of people ran to the exits around 10:30 last night after many people reported hearing a gunshot, but security debunked that...only confirming a 'security incident' according to News 3 in Vegas.

Apparently, the festival went on all day without incident, but many of the attendees complained this festival was not ready for the number of people and the hot temperatures in Vegas.

Reports of no shade (except for VIP) and tents running out of water had many people complaining on Twitter.

This was the festival that many people compared to Fyre Festival when the festival was first announced pre-pandemic. While there was actually a festival, it seems like there wasn't much in terms of security and medical assistance in the middle of the desert.