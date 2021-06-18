300 Young People Diagnosed with Rare Heart Problem After COVID Vaccine

Photo by Greg Nash-Pool/Getty Images

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) encourages that children 12 years of age and older get vaccinated against the Coronavirus. However, the CDC is currently investigating 300 teens and adolescents who have developed a rare heart problem after getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

The White House addressed the country Thursday about a rare inflammation of the heart and surrounding tissue in young people shortly after taking the COVID-19 vaccine.

Dr. Rochelle Walensky with the CDC says the agency is investigating the "mild" heart issues now being found in these young individuals after taking the COVID-19 vaccine. Citing that the benefit of taking the vaccine continues to far outweigh the risks of not taking the vaccine. Walensky, the CDC, the Food and Drug Administration and the Academy of Pediatrics still recommend that everyone over the age of 12 is vaccinated.

These cases are rare and the vast majority have resolved with rest and supportive care. -Dr. Rochelle Walensky with the CDC

The White House numbers show that over 20 million adolescents and young people have been vaccinated against the Coronavirus. The 300 cases involving mild myocarditis and pericarditis represent about 0.00015% of the 20 million.

According to NBC News, the CDC will meet soon to discuss the situation involving the heart problems caused by the COVID-19 vaccines.

The meeting is another demonstration of our ongoing efforts to keep safety integral to everything we do. -Dr. Rochelle Walensky with the CDC

The CDC wants families with children to know that these cases are mild and every child 12 and older should be vaccinated.

