If you are a child of the 90s, you MUST watch this video.

Steve Burns, the original boy-next-door-host of Blue's Clues, makes somewhat of an apology for something he did back in 2002.

Blue's Clues had huge ratings, making it the top-rated television show of all time for pre-schoolers, according to Wikipedia. The program was nominated for 9 Emmy awards.

And then, in 2002, the show's beloved host, Steve, leaves. He sings the "So Long Song" and then boards a bus, headed to college.

That was (believe it or not) almost 20 years ago after the program had been on-air for 6 years. Steve was replaced by his "brother", Joe, and the show went on only for a few more years before ending after 6 seasons in 2006.

Sure, there was a reboot in 2019 but, though I've never seen it, I've heard it just wasn't the same (they almost never are, am I right?).

Anyway, over the 6 years that Steve Burns hosted the show, he clearly connected with millions of American children. Ask any kid born between the years of 2000 - 2004 or so about Blue's Clues and you'll probably get a smile and a fond memory from them. And you attended any of the Blue's Clues Live performances anywhere, it was clear to see that connection.

Steve just dropped a video on socials that, even for me, a guy who never saw the show, struck a nerve.

I understand that there will be a movie coming out to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the inaugural show, and this may just be part of the promotional material, but I imagine that there are millions of 20-somethings that might just tear up over this one.

