Week 6 High School Football Scores

Week 6 of the High School Football season is here. We've got plenty of games to get to this week, here is the schedule/scores.

Be sure to check back on this page all throughout Friday night for LIVE score updates from all around Acadiana. Keep the "refresh" button nearby.

*Bold indicates winner*

Thursday

Notre Dame 47, Welsh 7

Southside 34, Sulphur 21

Basile 42, Elton 13

Abbeville 24, St. Martinville 27

Patterson 20, Berwick 19

Central Catholic 41, Centerville 0

Friday

Breaux Bridge 6, Cecilia 25

Carencro 60, Teurlings 30

Acadiana 65, Comeaux 27

Ascension Episcopal 42, Delcambre 7

Lake Arthur 0, Lafayette Christian Academy 49

STM 7, Westgate 41

Northside 12, Opelousas 14

New Iberia 14, Lafayette 37

Eunice 14, Rayne 20

Vermilion Catholic 56, Hanson Memorial 20

Opelousas Catholic 42, St. Edmund 7

Kaplan 24, Erath 35

Beau Chene 56, Livonia 20

Hamilton Christian 37, Gueydan 7

Mamou 44, Ville Platte 12

North Vermilion 42, LaGrange 14

Iota 6, Church Point 43

Port Barre 20, Crowley 53

North Central 30, Westminster 62

Loreauville 41, Catholic NI 0

Covenant Christian 9, Highland Baptist 28

Catholic Pointe Coupee 12, Sacred Heart 36

Northwest 48, Pine Prairie 26

Jennings 62, St. Louis 42

Jeanerette 14, Washington-Marion 38

Franklin 30, West St. Mary 6

Morgan City 10, South Lafourche 54

