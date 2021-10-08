Week 6 High School Football Scores
Week 6 of the High School Football season is here. We've got plenty of games to get to this week, here is the schedule/scores.
Be sure to check back on this page all throughout Friday night for LIVE score updates from all around Acadiana. Keep the "refresh" button nearby.
*Bold indicates winner*
Thursday
Notre Dame 47, Welsh 7
Southside 34, Sulphur 21
Basile 42, Elton 13
Abbeville 24, St. Martinville 27
Patterson 20, Berwick 19
Central Catholic 41, Centerville 0
Friday
Breaux Bridge 6, Cecilia 25
Carencro 60, Teurlings 30
Acadiana 65, Comeaux 27
Ascension Episcopal 42, Delcambre 7
Lake Arthur 0, Lafayette Christian Academy 49
STM 7, Westgate 41
Northside 12, Opelousas 14
New Iberia 14, Lafayette 37
Eunice 14, Rayne 20
Vermilion Catholic 56, Hanson Memorial 20
Opelousas Catholic 42, St. Edmund 7
Kaplan 24, Erath 35
Beau Chene 56, Livonia 20
Hamilton Christian 37, Gueydan 7
Mamou 44, Ville Platte 12
North Vermilion 42, LaGrange 14
Iota 6, Church Point 43
Port Barre 20, Crowley 53
North Central 30, Westminster 62
Loreauville 41, Catholic NI 0
Covenant Christian 9, Highland Baptist 28
Catholic Pointe Coupee 12, Sacred Heart 36
Northwest 48, Pine Prairie 26
Jennings 62, St. Louis 42
Jeanerette 14, Washington-Marion 38
Franklin 30, West St. Mary 6
Morgan City 10, South Lafourche 54