4th Annual ‘Making Christmas Dreams Come True’ Toy Drive

The holidays are a time for giving, and for giving thanks. When you give to this worthy toy drive, needy kids in Acadiana will be giving thanks!

Starting now until December 18th All Jacked Up Jeepers is riding in support of the Red and Gold Motorcycle Clubs to make Christmas special for kids in Acadiana.

The event will culminate at Cajun Harley-Davidson in Scott on Decemer 18th, with activities planned for the whole family. Music, free food, a train ride for the kids and pictures with Santa will all be available, all in support of the toy drive.

The clubs are collecting non-perishable food items & toys for local families in need, and they are asking for your help in making the event successful. Not only will your donations help, but by spreading the word, more people can help. With more people helping, more kids will have a better Christmas!

MariyaL, Getty Stock / ThinkStock

One of the items that the clubs are really hoping for more of this year is bicycles. Why bicycles? Well, do you remember how you felt when you received your first bicycle as a child? That is the magic the clubs are hoping to bring to these children!

But, they can't do it without your help. Any items that kids would like to get for Christmas, including bicycles, would be a huge help to the cause.

If you can't find time in your schedule to pick up some items to donate, the clubs will also take your monetary donations and turn them into Christmas Magic for the kids!

If you can find it in your heart to purchase a new bicycle for donation, the clubs are looking for bicycles from 12-inch to 26-inch, in both boy's and girl's styles.

If you would prefer to make a monetary donation, club members Roy Meche (337-356-3173) or Kenley Broussard (337-517-6008) are the perfect contacts to make that happen.

To make donating as easy as possible, several drop-off points have been set up to make it convenient for you.

via Facebook

It's always nice to get something for Christmas, but it's even nicer to give, especially when that giving is helping to make Christmas Magic for the little ones in Acadiana.

Fantastic Places My Parents Shopped, But Are Gone Now

Things That Are Perfectly Legal but Feels Illegal While Doing It