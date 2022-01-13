7th Annual RSD/CRPS Gumbo Cookoff at Cajun Harley-Davidson

The Louisiana Jeepers are hosting their 7th Annual RSD/CRPS Jeep Show & Gumbo Cookoff on February 5 at Cajun Harley-Davidson in Scott.

It will be a great day of fun with Jeeps and motorcycles galore, the smell of gumbo in the air, and great live music to keep you moving.

Admission is free, and it's only $5 for an all-you-can-taste wristband that lets you sample the different gumbos vying for the prizes. All proceeds from the event are donated to the RSDSA Organization to benefit those fighting with Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy and Complex Regional Pain Syndrome.

In addition to the Gumbo Cookoff, Live and Silent Auctions, and Jeep Show-and-Shine, there will be live music from Acadiana favorites Kip Sonnier, the Karmic Souls Family Band, and Rory Suire.

And, back by popular demand, the ever-popular 50/50 Raffle, Barrel of Booze Raffle, and arts/crafts booths.

WHAT IS RSD?

RSD, or Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy, is an older term used to describe one form of Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS), according to New York State's Department of Health page.

Both RSD and CRPS (Complex Regional Pain Syndrome) are chronic conditions characterized by severe burning pain, most often affecting one of the extremities (arms, legs, hands, or feet). There are often pathological changes in bone and skin, excessive sweating, tissue swelling and extreme sensitivity to touch, known as allodynia.

Though there is no known cure (yet) for RSD/CRPS, there are effective treatments and, according to the site, some patients may even go into a remission phase.

The event begins at 10am. Cajun Harley-Davidson is in Scott, Louisiana, on the south side of I-10 on the service road.

No outside food or drinks please: Alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase at the event, and a wristband for gumbo sampling will be available for only $5.

To register for Gumbo Cookoff, click here.

To register for Jeep Show, click here.

To register booth space, click here.

